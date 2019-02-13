Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Feeley. View Sign

Robert John Feeley CHARLESTON - Robert John Feeley, beloved husband of Donna Ryan Feeley passed away at his home in Charleston on Wed Feb 13th. There will be a mass on Sat Feb. 16th 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoull Wallenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407 with a celebration of his life following at his home at 2849 South Palmer Drive, Charleston. Robert "Bob" to his friends and family was the son of the late Robert W Feeley and Ann Marie Cuddire of Beverly, MA. Brother to the late John L. Feeley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was born on July 1, 1943 in Salem, Ma. Bob married the love of his life, Donna Ryan Feeley on Feb. 26, 1966. Bob spent his early career with Cott Beverages in Boston before he and Donna relocated to South Florida. Bob gained prominence in the South Florida grocery industry as Vice President of Sales for the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Miami. In 2014 after 47 years in the grocery industry, holding senior sales and consulting position with such nationally known brands as Haagan-Daz, Ben and Jerry's , Edys/Dryers Ice Cream, and finally as Director of Sales for Associated Grocers of Florida, Bob and his Donna retired to the Charleston area to be near family. A long time golfer, he was a member of Ft. Lauderdale CC and most recently a member of the Shadowmoss Plantation CC where he had a hole in one! Bob and "his Donna" retired to the Charleston area in 2014 to be near family and golf. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna, daughter Jennifer Feeley, Daughter Cindy Kimbrell, husband Michael L. Kimbrell, their children Tyler and Meagan Kimbrell of Mt. Pleasant, SC,and son Robert E. Feeley, wife Gail, sons Cash M. and Robert J. Feeley of Plantation, FL. Visit our guestbook at



Robert John Feeley CHARLESTON - Robert John Feeley, beloved husband of Donna Ryan Feeley passed away at his home in Charleston on Wed Feb 13th. There will be a mass on Sat Feb. 16th 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoull Wallenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407 with a celebration of his life following at his home at 2849 South Palmer Drive, Charleston. Robert "Bob" to his friends and family was the son of the late Robert W Feeley and Ann Marie Cuddire of Beverly, MA. Brother to the late John L. Feeley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was born on July 1, 1943 in Salem, Ma. Bob married the love of his life, Donna Ryan Feeley on Feb. 26, 1966. Bob spent his early career with Cott Beverages in Boston before he and Donna relocated to South Florida. Bob gained prominence in the South Florida grocery industry as Vice President of Sales for the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Miami. In 2014 after 47 years in the grocery industry, holding senior sales and consulting position with such nationally known brands as Haagan-Daz, Ben and Jerry's , Edys/Dryers Ice Cream, and finally as Director of Sales for Associated Grocers of Florida, Bob and his Donna retired to the Charleston area to be near family. A long time golfer, he was a member of Ft. Lauderdale CC and most recently a member of the Shadowmoss Plantation CC where he had a hole in one! Bob and "his Donna" retired to the Charleston area in 2014 to be near family and golf. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna, daughter Jennifer Feeley, Daughter Cindy Kimbrell, husband Michael L. Kimbrell, their children Tyler and Meagan Kimbrell of Mt. Pleasant, SC,and son Robert E. Feeley, wife Gail, sons Cash M. and Robert J. Feeley of Plantation, FL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close