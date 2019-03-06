Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson Charleston - Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Mary Nell Finklea Atkinson entered into eternal rest Monday, March 4, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Graveside in Honey Hill Cemetery, Honey Hill, SC at 4:00 p.m. Bob was born October 22, 1931 in Chester, South Carolina where he enjoyed racing cars as a young man, He was the son of the late Mobley "Jack" O'Neale Atkinson and Cecil Shirley Atkinson. Bob was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from IBM as a sales executive after 25 years of employment. He appreciated and loved spending time with his family. Bob was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his three daughters, Marian A. Stanton (Roger) of McLean, VA, Kristen L. Atkinson of West Ashley, SC, Stacy A. Fletcher (Andrew) of Mount Pleasant, SC; brother, James Atkinson (Julia) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; sister, Shirley A. Shuler of Chester, SC; eight grandchildren, Andrew Stanton (Alyssa), Travis Beyl (Kelsey), Jordan Beyl, Mark Stanton, Daniel Stanton, Adam Stanton, Jackson Fletcher, and Elizabeth Fletcher and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Robin Laree Atkinson and brother Douglas Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary