|
|
Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson Charleston - The family of Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Graveside in Honey Hill Cemetery, Honey Hill, SC at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019