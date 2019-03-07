Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Honey Hill Cemetery
Honey Hill, SC
Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson

Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson Charleston - The family of Robert Lee "Bob" Atkinson will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Graveside in Honey Hill Cemetery, Honey Hill, SC at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care of Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
