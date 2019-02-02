Robert "Bob" Rock Summerville - Robert "Bob" Joseph Roger Rock, 69, of Summerville, SC, husband of Donna Ellen Russell Rock, passed away January 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will be in Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Bob's name may be made to any Veterans . Bob was born April 19, 1949 in Worcester, MA, the son of Roger Rock and Fluerette Douaire Rock. He honorably served in The United States Air Force, and worked in Law Enforcement with Summerville Police Department. He enjoyed history and researching family genealogy, and owned BR Carpet "Dry" Cleaning. In addition to his wife of nearly 48 years, Donna Russell Rock of Summerville, SC, Bob leaves behind two sons, Thomas Rock (April), and David Rock (Michael), both of Summerville, SC; daughter, Stephanie Rock-Rogers (Jonny) of Fairburn, GA; sister, Joyce Jamro (Edward) of Fleming Island, FL; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. ARRANGEMENTS BY PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary