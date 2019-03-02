Robert "Bob" William Arnoff Charleston - Robert William (Bob) Arnoff, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, and formerly of Weston, Connecticut and Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Born in Bronx, New York on November 9, 1926 to parents William Wolf Arnoff and Martha Victoria Morris Arnoff, Bob attended DeWitt Clinton High School, Horace Mann School, and Trinity College. He enlisted in the United States Merchant Marine during the Second World War, served in the Navy Reserve, and returned to active duty aboard the USS Missouri during the Korean War. In addition to a longstanding career in the shoe industry, he was an avid sailor, talented carpenter and craftsman, photographer, and collector of antique clocks and timepieces. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Rosalie Arnoff of Charleston, South Carolina, daughter Robin Arnoff of Charleston, South Carolina, and daughter-in-law Melissa Arnoff of Kensington, Maryland. In loving memory of son David Lee Arnoff (1960-2012). Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm. Gifts in memory may be made to The David Lee Arnoff Sailing Endowment, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, 300 Pulteney Street, Geneva, NY 14456. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary