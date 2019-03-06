|
Robert "Bob" William Arnoff Charleston - The relatives and friends of Robert William (Bob) Arnoff are invited to attend his Funeral service on Friday, March 8, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm. Gifts in memory may be made to The David Lee Arnoff Sailing Endowment, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, 300 Pulteney Street, Geneva, NY 14456. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019