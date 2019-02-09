Ronald Coward Ladson - Ronald Coward, 60, of Ladson passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Ronald was born in Charleston, SC on January 23, 1959 to Ellen and Fred Coward Jr. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 166 in Goose Creek and he was also a member of the Directors Staff of the Shriners. He enlisted in the Air Force Reserves in 1982 and went into Active Duty in 1987. He retired from the Air Force after 25 years. He is survived by his son Chris Knecht (Kristina), granddaughter Kyia, his older brother Donald, his younger brother Tim (Sai). He is predeceased by his wife of 18 plus years, Carolyn Coward. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. An interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019