In Loving Memory Of RONALD WILLIAMS July 10, 1950 - February 10, 2017 We think of things you use to say And all the things you would do At some point, every single day Our thought will turn to you. We know this wouldn't be your wish That we'd be forever sad So we try to remind ourselves Of the happy times we had. With Love and Precious Memories: Wife, Children and Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019