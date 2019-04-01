Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosy Caldera Granger. View Sign

Rosy Caldera Granger MT. PLEASANT - Rosy Caldera Granger, age 49, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born September 12, 1969, in Los Angeles, CA to Manuel and Beatriz Caldera. Rosy graduated from the University of North Texas. She taught school in Fort Worth, Texas, before joining American Airlines as a bilingual, international flight attendant working from Dallas and Boston. In July of 1996, Rosy married Brandon Granger. She left American Airlines in 2002 to raise their son, Logan, who was the light of her life. After moving to South Carolina in 2013, Rosy and Brandon participated in the Student Foreign Exchange program for many years sharing their home with students from Thailand, Germany, Spain, China and more. After home-schooling her son for many years, Rosy returned to teaching at Oceanside Collegiate Academy where Logan attended high school. Rosy participated in countless ministries and bible studies at multiple churches in multiple cities. Her greatest loves were her husband, son, sisters, mother, teaching, and her Lord Jesus Christ. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Rosy is survived by her mother Beatriz, her sister Betty, her sister Veronica, her sister Connie, her brother Sal, her husband Brandon, son Logan, and many adored cousins, nieces, nephews, and all her beloved students. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life on Tuesday, April 2nd at 3:00 at Saint Peter's Church, 1307 Porchers Bluff Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. Flowers will be gratefully accepted at Saint Peter's on Monday, April 1st until Tuesday morning, April 2nd.



