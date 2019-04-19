In Loving Memory Of Our Parents RUBY & WILLIAM BRYAN Who departed this life 22 years ago April 20, 1997 ~ November 5, 1997 Our parents, so gentle, kind and good Look down from heaven above and know that the care you tenderly gave is returned in our deepest love. Loving you always, your children, Charles, Judell, Dana and William, Grands, Great-Grands, Sister, Brothers, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019