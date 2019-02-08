Russell Allen Whitlock Mt. Pleasant - Russell Allen Whitlock, 70, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Tamara Jones Whitlock died Thursday, February 7, 2019. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Rusty was born September 30, 1948 and grew up in Liberty, South Carolina, son of the late Joseph Allen Whitlock and the late Grace Lovell Whitlock. He attended Clemson University and Anderson College. He retired from the Department of the Navy where he traveled around the world as an Electronics Technician and served in the US Army National Guard. He was a long time member and served on the council at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the East Cooper Outboard Motor Club, Elk's, and the American Legion Post 1411. Rusty enjoyed shagging, playing golf and was an avid Clemson fan. He is survived by his wife Tamara Whitlock of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three sons, Ryan Allen Whitlock (Gayle), Todd Graydon Whitlock (Allie) and Joseph Roland Whitlock (Courtney); grandchildren, Mason, Hunter, Delanie, Lola, Graydon, Norah and Declan; brother, Tommy Lee Whitlock (Sally); and uncle, James Lovell (Ann). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toSt. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary