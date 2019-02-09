|
Russell Allen Whitlock Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Russell Allen Whitlock are invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019