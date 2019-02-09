Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
604 Pitt Street
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
604 Pitt Street
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Whitlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Allen Whitlock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Allen Whitlock Obituary
Russell Allen Whitlock Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Russell Allen Whitlock are invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now