Russell "Leg" Robinson STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Mr. Russell "Leg" Robinson, entered into eternal rest on Feb, 2, 2019,in Stone Mountain Ga. Mr. Robinson is the husband of Cynthia Robinson, Father of Maurice Black (Carolyn), Russhian and Russell Robinson Jr, and Takara Robinson. A memorial Service will be held for Mr. Robinson Saturday Feb 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Resurrected of life Ministry In Jesus Christ Inc. 1906 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston SC. Repass with the family will follow immediately at The Boys and Girls Club at 22 Mary Street, Charleston SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019