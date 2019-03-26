Happy Heavenly Birthday Ruth S. Brown Mar. 27, 1938 ~ Sept. 7, 2014 We've lost a dear Mother and our loss is hard to bear. We miss her touch and gentle voice, her form no longer there beside the window watching where she once used to wait. And we pray God that she watches now for us at Heaven's Gate. Sadly Missed by, Delores, Gwendolyn, Grands and Great Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2019