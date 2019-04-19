Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr. Charleston - Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr., 95, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Inez Spalviero Cox entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 18, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 12:00 p.m. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Rutledge was born January 16, 1924 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Nathaniel Cox and Edith Vaird Cox. He was a graduate of Murray Vocational High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marines. Rutledge retired as Pipe Fitter from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Inez; three sons: Rutledge Eugene Cox, Jr. (Alicia), Randall Wayne Cox, Sr. (Laura) and Raymond G. Cox; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward Cox and Arthur Cox; and three sisters: Louise Mallard, Ernestine Elsey and Clemmie Warren. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary