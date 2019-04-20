Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rutledge Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rutledge Eugene Cox Sr.

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Rutledge Eugene Cox Sr. Obituary
Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr. will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 12:00 p.m. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now