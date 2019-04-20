|
|
Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Rutledge Eugene Cox, Sr. will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 12:00 p.m. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019