In Loving Memory Of SADIE BURNS CONYERS February 13, 1980 It has only recently occurred to me that my gratitude was not expressed in a more meaningful manner that it is supposed to be. Each day, I can thank you one thousand times. Here are merely a few indelibly impressed in my mind: Thank you for the way you care. Thank you for the things you share. Thank you for your heart of gold. Thank you, that keeps me warm when I am cold. Thank you for such an encouraging smile. Thank you for going the extra mile. Thank you, in all these things you do for me, not once have you hesitated. Thank you, in all true sincerity, your kindness will never be abbreviate. Thank you, one day at a time and a 1000 times each day. Truly missed by son Bernard, grandsons Curtis & Pearce, great-grands Ryan &Celeb, great-granddaughter Briana (Muffin), great-great-grands Kamia, Kamora & RJ.



