Sandra Fowler SULLIVAN'S ISAND - A longtime Civil Rights leader, who also served for 25 years as director of the Florence Crittenton Home in Charleston, Sandra Fowler, 79, of Sullivan's Island, S.C., died Apr. 10, 2019 after a long illness. Ms. Fowler was born Nov. 2, 1939 as the daughter of Florence Gibson Noonan and John Alexander Noonan of Savannah, Ga. She earned a B.A. degree from Furman University and pursued graduate studies at the College of Charleston, The Citadel and University of South Carolina. Having worked as a reporter for the Greenwood Index Journal, a newspaper in Greenwood, S.C., Ms. Fowler moved to the Charleston area. In her first year teaching at the former Laing High School in Mt. Pleasant, she was recognized state-wide as the first white teacher to integrate public schools. She also taught at Mt. Pleasant's Moultrie Middle School and at C.A. Brown High School, in downtown Charleston. Ms. Fowler served as president of the Charleston County Democratic Women organization for two terms. In recognition of her work integrating schools, Ms. Fowler was appointed to the S.C. Human Affairs Commission by Gov. Jim Hodges. In 2008 Ms. Fowler was presented with the Dr. Kate Waller Barrett Lifetime Achievement Award by The National Crittenton Foundation in Washington, D.C. She was selected for membership in Leadership South Carolina and served as president of the Charleston Co. Library Board, 1979-80. Ms. Fowler also served on the boards of the Cannon Street YMCA and of Creative Spark Center for the Arts in Mt. Pleasant. In 1998, she was invited to relate her experiences working to integrate area schools as part of a program celebrating the first Martin Luther King Holiday observance held at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre. A long-time member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan's Island, Ms. Fowler served on the church's board and taught in its Sunday School program. She was also extremely instrumental in getting the church, totally destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989, rebuilt on its original site. She is survived by two sons, Adam Arthur Fowler and Pack Gibson Fowler of the Charleston area, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Ms. Fowler was formerly married to the late James B. Fowler. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan's Island. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019

