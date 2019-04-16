To Our Beloved "Sandy, Mom, Umaw" SANDRA GIBSON ACKERMAN January 29, 1962 ~ April 17, 2014 Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do you always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain but you're forever in our heart until we meet again Your Loving Family
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA GIBSON ACKERMAN.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019