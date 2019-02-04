Sarah S. Smith Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sarah Ella Smalls Smith are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Nazareth Reformed Episcopal Church, 145 West End Drive, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, Old Nazareth Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Mr. Alpha R. Smith and Ms. Caroline Smith; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Mildred B. Smith; grandsons, Montel and Aaron Smith; sister, Mrs. Maggie Sass; and a host of relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019