Scott Howell Charleston - Scott Cullom Howell, 58, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Susan Neth Howell, passed away on Friday, February 1st, following a brief illness. Scott was born on November 10, 1960, son of the late Richard Neal Howell and Bobbie Burch Howell. After growing up in Charleston, he graduated from Elon College. Following a career in accounting and human resources, he devoted his time to his lifelong love of history, working as the manager of the house museum of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. He was a devout Episcopalian, first at the Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, where he served on the vestry and as the archivist and historiographer, and later at Grace Church Cathedral. He was an active member of his community, a former board member and president of Parkshore Swim and Racquet Club. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dr Susan Neth Howell, and his two daughters, Caroline Cullom Howell of Charleston and Rebecca Reed Howell of Louisville. A visitation will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the family home, 64 Brisbane Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Grace Church Cathedral 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary