S.E. "Speedy" Felkel Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Mr. S.E. "Speedy" Felkel are invited to attend his funeral services 12:00 PM Monday in the Midway Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Interment will follow at 4:00 PM in the White House Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019