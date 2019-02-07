|
|
Sharon Lee Pelt Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Sharon Lee Pelt are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Friday from 12:30 pm until time of the service. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC, Memorial & Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019