Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Millbrook United Methodist Church
1712 E. Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Pelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee Pelt


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Lee Pelt Obituary
Sharon Lee Pelt Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Sharon Lee Pelt are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Friday from 12:30 pm until time of the service. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC, Memorial & Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now