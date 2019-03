Sheila Haywood Christie Charleston - Sheila Haywood Christie, 89, of Charleston, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by family members. She was born April 27, 1929 in Paterson, New Jersey, daughter of the late Harold Berard Haywood and Julia Richardson Haywood. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stuart A. Christie of Charleston, SC; two daughters: Barbara S. Christie of Charleston, SC and Kathleen E. Christie of Morristown, NJ; a son, James H. Christie and his wife, Kathy, of Bedminster, NJ; and a grandson, Alexander J. Christie of Bedminster, NJ. She was graduated from the NY School of Interior Design and managed her own interior design business for many years. In addition, she gave freely of her time and talent volunteering for church and community-based organizations. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, golf, and travel to all parts of the world. Sheila had an extraordinary talent for the fine arts which she cultivated throughout her life. An excellent musician, she had a beautiful soprano voice and was trained as a soloist in choirs from the time she was a teenager. She took up watercolor and oil painting in her later years. She was interested in gardening and had a particular fondness for fresh cut flowers and floral arranging. A longtime resident of Bernardsville, NJ, Sheila and her husband, Stuart, moved to Charleston in 1993. She was a faithful member of Grace Church Cathedral having sung in the choir for many years, served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, and served on the Flower Guild. She was also a member of the Charleston Garden Club, and supported and volunteered for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Bishop Gadsden Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary