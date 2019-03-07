Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
Sheila Haywood Christie Charleston - Sheila Haywood Christie, 89, of Charleston, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by family members. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Bishop Gadsden Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
