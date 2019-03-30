Sheila Mae Bacon

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Mae Bacon.

Sheila Mae Bacon WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Sheila Mae Bacon, 60, of Wando, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11AM @ Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Road North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in the Venning Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Sunday from 6-8pm. The most precious memories of Mrs. Sheila Mae Bacon, will resound in the lives of her husband John Bacon, her children; David Adams, Elizabeth Adams, Samantha Bacon, Jennifer Bacon, Mercedes ( Jeffrey) St. Flur, 11 grandchildren, brothers in-law; Isaac (Janice) Bacon, Ernest Bacon, sister in-law; Evelyn McCray, a host of cousin, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Funeral Home
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.