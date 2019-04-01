Sherrill Hammond Moncks Corner - Sherrill Felissa Hammond, 67, of Orangeburg formerly of Moncks Corner, SC, a homemaker, died Sunday Morning in an Orangeburg nursing facility. Her funeral will be 2:30 PM Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019, at the graveside in Carolina Memorial Park. Interment will follow, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Agape' Hospice, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd. #101, N. Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Ms. Hammond was born February 12, 1952, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Max Earl Spangler and Louise Grubbs Spangler. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Moncks Corner, and enjoyed reading and word search puzzles. Ms. Hammond loved her children and adored her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Lilly Lopez. Surviving are her daughters, Felissa Steadman and Erica D. Benson and her husband, Scott, all of Pelion; two sisters, Dayna Pessier and her husband, Billy, of Cross, and Nanette McGee of Ladson; seven grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019