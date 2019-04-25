|
|
Shirley Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shirley Brown are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2019