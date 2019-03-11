Shirley Kerns Fogle Charleston - Shirley Kerns Fogle, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John Buck Fogle, entered into eternal LIFE Sunday, March 10, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Charleston Baptist Church, 13 San Miguel Road, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Shirley was born September 29, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Mauney Kerns and Ada Nellie Stephens Kerns. She was an executive tax preparer with H & R Block. Shirley was a member of Charleston Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Buck Fogle, of Charleston, SC; daughter, Susan L. Hoskins, and husband, Ed, of Charleston, SC; son, David Allen Fogle, and wife, Barbara, of Summerville, SC; five grandchildren, Kenneth Langley (Christina), Erica N. Hoskins, Anna Wells (Tommy), Justin Fogle (Laura), and Jonathan Fogle; seven great-grandchildren, Kepler and Oliver Langley, Jilliann and Kasey Wells, Aydan, Anleigh and Liam Fogle. The family would like to say a Special Thanks to Amedisys Hospice providers, Katheryn, Sabrina, Angela, James and also to We Care Home Care, Ruby, Shavonda and Vivian. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Baptist Church, 13 San Miguel Road, Charleston, SC, 29407 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary