Stanley Chancey N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Stanley Chancey are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2019