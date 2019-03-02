Steven Deas N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Steven Deas and those of his parents, Mrs. Sarah Deas and the late Jeremiah Deas, Sr.; and those of his siblings, Geraldine Deveaux, Doris Elaine Breland, Jeremiah Deas, Jr., and Robin Deas are invited to attend his home going service on Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Garden. Mr. Deas will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019