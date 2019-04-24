Susan Maureen Broderick Beaufort, SC - Susan Maureen Broderick, 77, former longtime resident of Beaufort, South Carolina, wife of John Joseph Broderick died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 10:00 am until time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Susan was born July 26, 1941 in Bronx, New York, daughter of the late William Kenney and the late Elizabeth McSweeney Kenney. She worked for the New York Telephone Company (NYTel) as a manager. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John J. Broderick of Beaufort, SC; two daughters, Katherine Broderick and Lisa Broderick, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Matthew Broderick (Christine)of Stillwater, NJ; two grandsons, Ryan Broderick and Luke Broderick. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William Kenney, Jr. and a sister, Eileen Tollefsen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Endowment for Alzheimer Research, 40 East Main Street, Suite 102, Newark, Delaware 19711. www.memorymatters.org A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary