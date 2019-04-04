Susie Choka CHARLOTTE, NC - Susie Choka, 90, of Charlotte passed away April 1, 2019 at Peak Resources in Charlotte. She was born in Japan on November 15, 1928 to the late Tomiwaka and Kiyo Koizumi. Susie is survived by her son, Gary Choka and granddaughter, Corey Choka along with numerous family members in Tokyo, Japan and Seattle Washington. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Va 22102. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
