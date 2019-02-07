Sylvia Ann Campbell JAMES ISLAND - Funeral service celebrating the life of Sylvia Ann Campbell, will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. The wake service will be held at the church on Friday, February 8, 2019, viewing will begin at 6:00p.m. the family will receive friends at the church from 7 to 8:p.m. Interment: Stem Point Cemetery, Turn Nest Road, James Island, SC. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Kasha), Marion, Jr. (Tanya), Keith (Sharon), and John Campbell, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren, two brothers, Jefferson (Joe) Wilder (the late Mable) and Julius Wilder (Diane), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019