Sister Sylvia Campbell THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS OF UNITED UNION #3 and #1-6 are asked to assemble on Friday Feb. 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC, for the purpose of paying our last tribute of respect to our deceased Sister Sylvia Campbell By Order Of: Bro. Herman Bolds, Pres. Sis. Elouise Moorer, Secty.
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Road
James Island, SC 29412
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019