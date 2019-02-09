Teresa Gail Singletary Chamberlain Smith HANAHAN - Teresa Gail Singletary Chamberlain Smith (70) of Hanahan, widow of J.R. Smith, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born August 17, 1948 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Lenard and Leola Oliver Singletary. She is survived by her brothers Joel Singletary and Ronald Singletary. Gail was a graduate of North Charleston High School. After high school, she served as a page to Senator Strom Thurmond in the 1960's. She graduated from Rice Business College in 1967 anf became an executive assistant for a local business. Services will be private at a later date and the scattering of ashes will take place at a special location in North Carolina as her parents before her. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019