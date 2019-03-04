Terrance Green N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Terrance Green announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:00AM at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Green will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Terrance is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019