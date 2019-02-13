Terry Joyce Beebe Summerville - Terry Joyce Beebe "Nana", 74, of Summerville, wife of Donald Lee Beebe, Sr. , passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her residence with family and friends by her side. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 2168 Ridge Church Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Ave, Ste 504N, Charleston, SC 29406. Terry was born on December 29, 1944 in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Ubie D. Singletary, Sr. and Mary Magdeline Singletary. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church. She loved reading, shopping, cooking and watching Hallmark movies. Most of all she loved watching kids. Survivors including her husband Donald of 53 years are: two sons: Donald Lee Beebe, Jr. of Summerville and Lloyd David Beebe, Sr. of Dorchester; five grandchildren: Holly LeeAnne Beebe (Steven Roberts) of Pinopolis, Tabitha Lauren Beebe (Daniel Schnell) of Pimlico, Lloyd David Beebe, Jr. (Brittney) of Dorchester, Trevor Daniel Beebe of Summerville and Taylor Marie Beebe of Summerville; five great-grandchildren: Noah, Tripp, Nate, Tanner and Bash; one brother: Ubie Singletary, Jr. (Helen) of Goose Creek. She was predeceased by two brothers: Johnnie Singletary and Woodrow Singletary, Sr.. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary