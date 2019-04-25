Thelma Ayers Connelly ORANGEBURG, SC - Thelma Ayers Connelly, 83 passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Oficiating will be Dr. Shane Stutzman. Pallbearers Ronnie Blevins, Steve Cumbee, Reeves Connelly, Zachary Connelly, Logan Gunter and Keith Stillinger. Mrs. Thelma Connelly was born January 27, 1936 in St. George, SC; the daughter of the late Tiller Raymond Ayers and the late Charlie Lula Hartzog Ayers. She was Valedictorian. of 1953 Ridgeville High School. She worked for Orangeburg Garment and was retired from Amblers Sewing Room. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Emory Fletcher Connelly and by a son-in-law; Michael Creech. Survivors include: her children; Jane Teague of Orangeburg, Sue Creech of Orangeburg, Rodney Connelly (Cindy) of Cope, Wes Connelly (Dr. Karen) of Orangeburg and Emory Connelly (Jill Duke) of Easley; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three sisters Raye Carolyn Stack of Ridgeville, Sally Elaine Palmer (Gary) of Denver, CO; and Linda Lou Savage (Julius) of Ridgeville and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call at her residence. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to the at Northside Baptist Church Mission Team at 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompson.fh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2019