Thelma Mack Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Thelma Jeanette Mack, 72, are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 am in New St. James Bethel AME Church, 5305 Maybank Highway, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at mortuary Thursday from 4-7pm. Ms. Mack will lie in state at the church 10 am Friday until the hour of services. Ms. Mack leaves to cherish her memories, siblings, Violet M. Nelson (Harold Sr.), Evalina D. Mack, Sarah A. Mack, Judy Cox, Alice Thompson (Greg Sr.) and Rev. Larry L. Mack (Celestine); aunt, Mrs. Margaret Mack; uncle, Mr. Oliver Mack; devoted niece, Lexy Waring (Earl); devoted cousin, Rev. John Mack (Bertha); nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Mack.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019