Theodore H. Bryant CHARLESTON - Friends and relatives of Theodore H. Bryant are invited to his memorial service at Old St. Andrews Parish Church 2604 Ashley River Road at 2:00 PM on Thursday April 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1 PM in the parish hall. Burial will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019