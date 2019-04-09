Theodore H. Bryant

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Ted was the first real boss I ever had. I worked for him on..."
    - Anne Carter
  • "Dear Sandy and family, and Trudy, So saddened to hear of..."
    - Margaret Schwuchow

Theodore H. Bryant CHARLESTON - Friends and relatives of Theodore H. Bryant are invited to his memorial service at Old St. Andrews Parish Church 2604 Ashley River Road at 2:00 PM on Thursday April 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1 PM in the parish hall. Burial will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Religious Service Information
Old St Andrews Episcopal Chr
2604 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Send Flowers
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.