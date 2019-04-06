Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Huger Bryant. View Sign





Theodore Huger Bryant CHARLESTON - Theodore Huger Bryant, 88, died peacefully on April 1, 2019, at his home in Charleston, SC. He was born on January 7, 1931 in Charleston, SC, to Alfred Jennings and Mittie Varner Bryant. Ted grew up in Charleston, SC. He attended high school in Westfield, Massachusetts. After high school he returned to his beloved Charleston where he worked many jobs including a soda jerk, a butcher's apprentice at Piggly Wiggly, at the state port authority, and as a crane operator at Pittsburgh Metallurgical plant. He married Jacqueline Prine and had two children, Theodore Huger Bryant, Jr. (Teddy) and Sandra Lynn (Sandy). Using his artistic talent and with hard work, he established his own company, Bryant Signs, in 1960, in North Charleston. The shop, Print Charleston, continues to thrive, run by Kathleen (Mike) Prosdocimo, who affectionately referred to Ted as her non-biological father. Ted was a member of the Charleston Shag Club where he enjoyed dancing until rheumatoid arthritis stopped him. He was a Stingrays fan. He enjoyed baking, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with his Shih Tzu, Ling-Ling either taking her for walks or watching westerns and sharing his popcorn with her. He was a member of Old St. Andrews Parish Church. Ted is survived by his daughter, Sandra (John) Parker of Harleyville, SC ; his loving caregiver, Trudy Gagne-Moxcey (Michael) Hyland and her daughter, Lacey; his grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Edwards of Roanoke, VA; Matthew Parker of Charleston, SC ; his great- granddaughter Karis Edwards of Roanoke, VA and several nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his son, Teddy; his brother Alfred, his sisters Ruth Gibbs, Naomi Murphy and his parents. A memorial service will be held at Old St. Andrews Parish Church 2604 Ashley River Road at 2:00 PM on Thursday April 11, 2019, with Rev. Joe Vella presiding. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at a later time. The family would like to thank the Roper St. Francis Hospice team and all the girls at Plantation Pharmacy for all their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church or a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019

