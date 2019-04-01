Thomas Andrew "Andy" Jordan Mt. Pleasant - Thomas Anderson "Andy" Jordan, 81, of Awendaw, South Carolina, husband of Alice DuPre Jordan died Saturday, March 30, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in McClellanville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Andy was born November 27, 1937 in McClellanville, South Carolina, son of the late Leland Jordan and the late Blanche Anderson Jordan. He was an auto mechanic at Jones Ford for many years and retired as a heavy equipment mechanic at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and Naval Weapons Station. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Alice Jordan of Awendaw, SC; daughter, Cheryl Patrick Burris (Robert) of Summerton, SC; son, Thomas Anderson Jordan, Jr. of Awendaw, SC; step-daughter, Maree DuPre DeAntonio Harvey of Black Mountain, NC; step-son, Charles DuPre DeAntonio (Carrie) of Hanahan, SC; two grandchildren, Wendy Patrick Stello and Robert L. Patrick, II; four step-grandchildren, Katharine and Keller DeAntonio and Forest and Jacob Harvey. One great grandchild, Robert Mason Stello. Memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary