Thomas Bishop N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2019. Thomas Luke Bishop of North Charleston, husband of Barbara Bishop. The relatives and friends of Thomas Luke. Bishop are invited to attend to attend his Funeral service on Tuesday March 12, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Committal to Follow in Carolina Memorial Park. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Norman Bishop and Jean Tate Luke Bishop. He retired as a Torpedo Mate First Class with United States Navy. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bishop, of Goose Creek. One stepson, Scotty Lynn Hardin, of Plano, TX; One sister, Mary Carpenter, of Nokomis, FL, and four grandchildren. A brother, Norman R. Bishop, preceded him in death. Funeral services provided by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019