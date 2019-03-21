Thomas Broughton, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Thomas Broughton Jr. 54, of Mt. Pleasant, SC are invited to attend his home-going service on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11AM @ Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Road North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment will be private. There will be a viewing on Friday from 6-8PM at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. The most precious memories of Thomas Broughton Jr, will resound in the lives of his beloved wife, Melissa Broughton; Children, Cynthia and Sinclair Gibbs, Traci Smalls, Thomas Broughton, III, Demetri Broughton, Mary Broughton and Michael McGillicuddy; six grandchildren, Sister, Kim Broughton Brown; Mother-in-law, Anne Robinson; sister-in-law, Dana Brumbelow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019