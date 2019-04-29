Thomas Habersham Sr.

Service Information
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-8761
Thomas Habersham, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Thomas Habersham, Sr., 72, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, are invited to attend his home-going service on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 11AM @ Goodwill AME, 2818 N. Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC. THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC, in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment will be in the Family Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 6-8pm at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston. The most precious memories of Mr. Thomas Habersham will resound in the lives of his wife Joyce Habersham; his sons, Stacey (Roberta) Habersham, Thomas Habersham; daughter, Felisha (Shane) Wilson; mother, Martha Kinloch Habersham; sisters, Jersey (Theodore) Gibbs, Betty (James) Randolph, Ruth Habersham; brothers, Christopher Habersham, Henry (Mary) Habersham, Ret. Staff Sgt. Richard Habersham, Frank (Maxine) Habersham, Ret. Staff Sgt. Kenneth (Leslie) Habersham; aunts; Lizzie (Herman) Nesbitt, Ernestine Preston, Rosa Lee Kinloch; uncle; Francis (Ida) Kinloch; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Henry) Lincoln, Vivian Lewis, brothers-in-law, Willie (Elenora) Porcher, Randolph (Adalia) Porcher, Charles (Patricia) Porcher, 12 grandchildren and a best friend and fishing buddy - Ricardo 'Jed' Smalls. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019
