Cmdr Thomas Rolland Conrey, USN (Ret.) James Island - Cmdr Thomas Rolland Conrey, 78, USN (Ret.) of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 2, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of his life will be held following his service at the American Legion Post #147 Folly Road, James Island. Entombment will be held at a later date at The U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, Maryland. Cmdr Conrey was born in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of the late Rolland Wise and Marion Auld Conrey. He was a 1962 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and retired from the Navy after a career in nuclear-powered submarines, including tours as Executive Officer of the Charleston-based USS Ray (SSN653), Commanding Officer of the Charleston-based USS Henry L. Stimson (SSBN 655)(Blue), and Force Strategic Weapons Officer for Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. Following retirement from the Navy, he was employed as an electronics engineer at the Naval Security Group Activity, Charleston until the Naval Base was closed in September 1995. He served as Commodore of the James Island Yacht Club, Commander of the James Island American Legion Post 147, Chef de Gare of the Charleston County Forty & Eight Voiture 974, and Captain of The American Legion Post 147/VFW Post 445 Honor Guard. He was a life member of The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign War as well as a member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc., Military Officers Association of America, and the National Rifle Association. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Anne Stevens (Tom) of Jacksonville, FL; son, Thomas Rolland Conrey, Jr., of Charleston, SC; sister, Marilyn Charlotte Hampton of Ogallala, NE; two grandchildren, Brian and Elise McKenzie of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Ann Conrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401 and/or the American Legion Post 147 Honor Guard, 938 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019