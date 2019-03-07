Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cmdr Thomas Rolland Conrey, USN (Ret.) James Island - The Memorial Service for Cmdr Thomas Rolland Conrey,78, USN (Ret.) will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of his life will be held following his service at the American Legion Post #147 Folly Road, James Island. Entombment will be held at a later date at The U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 and/or the American Legion Post 147 Honor Guard, 938 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
