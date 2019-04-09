|
Thomason Bennett Edisto Island - Mr. Thomason Bennett, 76, of Edisto Island, SC, son of the late Ivory Bennett Robinson and Robert Peterson, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Thomason Bennett are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. Interment - Edisto Presbyterian Church, USA Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Mr. Bennett is survived by his stepfather, Sam S. Robinson; children, a loving and devoted daughter, Elaine Bennett Williams, Thomason Bennett, Jr., Ivory Singleton, Sandra Jones, Calvin Meggett (Carolyn), Annette Kinloch (Rev. Richard) and Aaron Hutchinson; sisters, Rev. Jacqueline Montgomery and Marlene Collins; brother, Al Peterson; stepsister, Jean Fludd (Franklin); a loving and devoted cousin, Gwendolyn B. Jamison (Harry); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019