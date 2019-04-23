Thursey Rebecca Thompson Buxton Mt. Pleasant - Thursey Rebecca Thompson Buxton, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of George E. P. Buxton, M.D., entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in St. Andrews Church - Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private interment will be held in Indiantown Presbyterian Churchyard in Indiantown, SC. Beckie was born February 6, 1945 in Hemingway, South Carolina, daughter of the late Marion Lester Thompson and Bonnie Cook Thompson. She graduated from Hemingway High School and the Medical University of South Carolina. She later retired as a registered nurse. Beckie is survived by her son, Mills Blake Buxton (Courtney Faust Buxton) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Rebecca Buxton Walling Goggans (Craig Edward Goggans) of Austin, TX; son, George Edward Preot Buxton, Jr. (David Eugene Erb) of Johns Island, SC; and daughter, Louisa Buxton Hansen (Christian Dyrlund Hansen) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Mills Blake Buxton, Jr., Robert Claiborne Buxton, Edward Clayton Walling, Christian Dyrlund Hansen, Jr., Isabella Louisa Anne Hansen, and Alexander Ingram Thompson Hansen. Memorials may be made to Indiantown Presbyterian Church, 4865 Hemingway Street, Hemingway, SC 29554 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary